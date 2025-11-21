Truckee High’s Coach Ivens Hits 100-Win Milestone

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Coach Ivens hoists the trophy after the 2023 state win. The Truckee football team went 13-0 that season, marking the most wins in a single year in program history. Provided / Josh Ivens

TRUCKEE, Calif. — More than three decades after first stepping onto the Truckee High School field as a young coach, head football coach Josh Ivens has reached a milestone few ever see: 100 wins with a single program.

After his former coach asked if he was interested in coaching, Ivens joined the THS staff in 1993, just a couple of years after graduating.

“I was literally coaching players I had played with just two years earlier,” said Ivens. “It was a little awkward, but that’s how I got started.”

That season altered his life more than he ever expected, inspiring him to pursue a degree in physical education and become a teacher. He returned to THS as an assistant coach in 1995, and his long journey with the program truly began. In 2013, he stepped into the role of head coach.

This year, on Oct. 16, as the Wolverines defeated the Sparks Railroaders, Ivens secured his 100th career win. As of this week, he has tallied 102 victories.

“You don’t get to a milestone like that by yourself,” Ivens said. “I’ve been fortunate to have great people surrounding me and a supportive wife who’s hung in there all these years.”

Ivens doesn’t view the 100-win milestone as his achievement alone. He insists it belongs to the entire community that has lifted him along the way — from his wife and children, to every committed student-athlete, their families, and the coaches who have stood beside him throughout the years.

Josh Ivens and his family celebrate after defeating Moapa Valley in 2022, knowing the win secured their trip to the state championship Provided / Josh Ivens

Still, for Ivens, the moments that matter most aren’t tied to the scoreboard. They’re tied to the students he has watched grow, evolve and find themselves, both on and off the field.

“Following these guys as they become men and watching them get married and have kids,” Ivens said. “It makes me proud to have been a part of their life.”

Some of those memories belong to his own family. He coached both of his children through the program, including his son Jacob, who scored two touchdowns in the 2022 state game at Allegiant Stadium. For Ivens, experiences like that have been among the defining highlights of his career.

After more than 30 years pacing the sidelines, Ivens said he isn’t sure what comes next. Retirement is a serious consideration, but so is continuing for a few more seasons — or maybe stepping into a different sport entirely.

Whatever direction he chooses, his legacy at Truckee has already taken root in generations of players who grew up under his coaching.