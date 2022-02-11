Truckee hits record number of days without measurable snow

Snowfield slowly melting near downtown Truckee.

Elizabeth White

As of Wednesday, Truckee experienced its longest period of consecutive days without measurable precipitation during meteorological winter since 1990 at 32 days, according to Andrew Schwartz, lead scientist at the Central Sierra Snow Laboratory.

“It looks like we’ll beat the old record by quite a bit,” Schwartz said.

He explained that current weather models are showing a lack of precipitation for the next two weeks, and possibly longer, and that he does not expect any snowstorms in the near future.

Another concern for Schwartz aside from the lack of precipitation is that recent temperatures are now 10 to 15 degrees higher than average, which will result in a faster melting snowpack.

Thanks to the record snowstorm in December, the region is currently at 73% of what would be expected for a normal year in terms of snowfall.

Schwartz is hoping that the month of March might turn things around.

“March is statistically a big month for us up here, so I think a lot of us within the water and snow sciences are very interested in seeing what March will bring us,” he said. “We do have a small chance at a shot of snow this upcoming Monday, but it wouldn’t be anything significant, maybe only a few inches if it does happen.”

This winter there has been a high pressure system redirecting precipitation to the northwest in areas such as Washington and British Columbia, resulting in a lack of precipitation to the south.

“We’re kind of holding out hope and crossing fingers that March bucks the dry trend and goes the other way, but there’s nothing to really suggest that it would just yet,” Schwartz said.

WEATHER

Today will be sunny and mostly clear, with a high near 55 and a low around 20.

Saturday will be sunny and mostly clear, with a high near 57 and a low around 23.

Sunday will be sunny, with a high near 56.

Monday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Lows will drop to 12.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and clear, with a high near 35 and a low around 11.

Wednesday will be sunny, with a high near 39.

