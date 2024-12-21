Truckee Host Lions club announces 2024 Lions Student Speaker Contest

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Truckee Host Lions Club announced the 2024 Lions Student Speaker Contest is set to take place on Monday, Jan. 13. This event is open to all students in grades 9-12 attending high school, charter school, or home school in the Truckee and North Lake Tahoe areas.

The theme for this year’s contest is “How does technology influence the ability for individuals to engage in interpersonal communication?” Students are invited to explore this timely and relevant topic, providing a platform for independent thought, self-expression, and critical engagement with important issues facing society today. The contest also offers an opportunity for students to build confidence and public speaking skills in a supportive environment.

Prizes and Recognition

The winner of the local contest will receive a $75 cash prize, with the next five runners-up each receiving $25. Additionally, all contestants will enjoy a complimentary pizza dinner. The winner will advance to the next level of competition, with the final district winner—representing all of Nevada and part of California—receiving a $5,000 scholarship.

How to Enter

Advance entry is required for the contest. Truckee High School students should contact Mr. Craig Rowe for entry details. Students attending other schools in the Truckee/North Tahoe area, as well as those who are home-schooled, should contact Dick Schulze, Vice President of Truckee Host Lions Club, at 530-414-8016 or dsch52@icloud.com to register for the contest.

