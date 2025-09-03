Truckee hosts 4th Annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb

On Sept. 11, 2001, terrorists hijacked four commercial airplanes in a series of coordinated attacks, killing 2,977 people. More than two decades later, the tragedy remains etched in the memories of people across the nation.

In Truckee, the community has built its own tradition to honor those lives lost.

The High Fives Foundation, in partnership with 15 local organizations, will host the 4th Annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb on Thursday, Sept. 11, from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. The event, held at the staircase behind Tahoe Mountain Realty, challenges participants to climb 110 flights of stairs — the height of one of the Twin Towers — in remembrance of the 343 firefighters who died that day.

“We’ve had participants of all ages join us, from a 4-year-old child to an 85-year-old community member,” said organizer Alana Hughes. “You take the challenge at your own pace.”

Hughes, who lost her cousin, a firefighter, on Sept. 11, first honored the anniversary by traveling to New York City each year to take part in the Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk. Eventually, she wanted to bring that tradition home to Truckee.

With the help of local firefighter Ryan Bridges, the two hosted the first stair climb with just their families. Word spread quickly, and what began as a small gathering has grown into a communitywide event.

“In the fire service, stair climbs are a common tradition, but I wanted to create a space where the community could take part,” said Bridges.

This year’s event, expecting 200 people, will feature a live DJ set, free food and pastries, and an atmosphere of solidarity. Participants are also encouraged to adapt the challenge to their own goals.

“Last year I climbed 49 flights of stairs in honor of my brother, who passed away at age 49,” Hughes said. “People can make the climb personal to them.”

Beyond remembrance, the event also raises awareness about mental health and helps fund local services. Both Hughes and Bridges have faced their own mental health challenges, and part of their mission is to expand affordable access to resources within the community.