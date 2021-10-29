Truckee hosts Fernley to open 3A regional playoffs

Truckee senior quarterback gives the ball to leading rusher, senior Damon Parisi, during the team’s 48-8 win against Hug on Oct. 16.

Courtesy of Hans Baumann / Abdiver Photography

The Truckee football team will put its season on the line tonight against rivals Fernley in the opening round of the Class 3A Northern Region Football Playoffs.

The Wolverines (6-3, 4-1 West League) as the No. 2 seed out of the West League will face off against the East League’s No. 3 seeded Vaqueros (3-2, 2-1 East League) at Surprise Stadium at 6 p.m.

Due to the restructuring of the Class 3A Northern League, the teams didn’t meet in the regular season. The teams have common opponents in Wooster, which they both beat, and Churchill County, which topped Fernley 45-14 this season and lost to Truckee, 21-6.

Fernley rarely threw the ball during the regular season, completing 13 passes in five games. The Vaqueros have been efficient in their run attack, piling up 338 yards per game and averaging 9.2 yards per carry. Senior quarterback Julian McIntyre has done most of the damage with 475 yards on the year and five touchdowns. Senior JR Reyes and junior Traven Cassinelli are also weapons for the Vaqueros, combining for 585 yards and nine touchdowns. Cassinelli is also the team’s leading tackler with 41 stops on the season.

The Wolverines have also ran the ball effectively this year, averaging 228 yards per game. The team has been led by Damon Parisi with 493 rushing yards and three touchdowns, followed by senior Jason Roth with 387 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. Senior Max Carter has 285 rushing yards and a trio of touchdowns. He’s also caught three touchdown passes.

Through the air, senior Jackson Kahl and junior Julian Hall have combined for 1,015 yards, 13 touchdowns and five interceptions. Senior tight end Tyler Lamperti leads the team with 331 yards and six touchdowns. Junior Dylan Sumner has a team-high 15 catches for 309 yards and three touchdowns.

Defensively, sophomore Miles Kelly has a team-high 62 tackles, while senior Sawyer Burley leads Truckee with nine tackles for a loss. Senior Hector Rodriguez leads Truckee with four sacks.

Truckee has lost its last four of five games against Fernley, dating back to 2017.

TRUCKEE VS. FERNLEY Where: Truckee High School Surprise Stadium, 11725 Donner Pass Road When: 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29 Cost: $12 for adults, $5 for students

Justin Scacco is a staff writer with the Sierra Sun. He can be reached at jscacco@sierrasun.com