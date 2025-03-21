Truckee hosts Fire Hazard Severity Zone Update meeting, highlights community wildfire preparedness

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Truckee residents gathered Wednesday, March 19, for a public meeting on updates to California’s Fire Hazard Severity Zone (FHSZ) maps, a crucial tool in wildfire prevention and mitigation. Led by Emergency Services Director James Blattler, the meeting aimed to educate the community on revised hazard classifications, new regulations, and their implications for Truckee homeowners and future development.

Joining Blattler were Town Planner Jenna Gatto, Truckee Fire Wildfire Prevention Manager Eric Horntvedt, and Truckee Fire Marshal Steve Kessmann.

Fire Hazard Severity Zones have been in place since the 1980s to identify wildfire-prone areas. The 1991 Oakland Hills Fire led to expanded classifications, incorporating local responsibility areas such as towns, cities, and counties. The first comprehensive mapping occurred in 2007-2008, with the most recent updates officially adopted in April 2024.

According to officials, advancements in fire science, climate data, and fire history modeling have refined hazard classifications. A key segment of the meeting included a 14-minute CAL FIRE video detailing how hazard zones are determined. The updated maps classify areas into three levels—Moderate, High, and Very High Fire Hazard Severity Zones—based on fuel loads, slope, fire weather, wind patterns, and ember dispersal modeling.

Officials emphasized that these classifications reflect long-term fire potential over the next 50 years and do not account for recent fuel reduction efforts or home hardening. “The hazard mapping process incorporates new science, local climate data, and improved fire assessment modeling,” the video explained. CAL FIRE also distinguished hazard from risk—hazard refers to physical wildfire conditions, while risk considers mitigation measures such as defensible space and fire-resistant construction.

The Town of Truckee and the Truckee Fire Protection District are assessing how the updated maps will influence local regulations. Under state mandates, local agencies must adhere to a structured timeline:

Within 30 days of receiving FHSZ updates, agencies must make hazard information public.

Within 120 days, agencies must adopt an ordinance designating Moderate, High, and Very High Fire Hazard Severity Zones.

Within 30 days of ordinance adoption, local governments must submit final maps and regulations to the Board of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Truckee received its updated maps on Feb. 10, setting a June 10 adoption deadline.

While Moderate zones require inclusion in local ordinances, they do not trigger additional building code regulations. However, High and Very High zones carry extra requirements, including:

Chapter 7A Building Code (WUI Standards): Enhanced wildfire protection for structures.

Real Estate Hazard Disclosure: Sellers must disclose wildfire risks in High and Very High zones.

Defensible Space Regulations: Very High zones require 100 feet of defensible space around structures.

Planning & Fire Safe Regulations: Fire hazards must be considered in land use planning, subdivision reviews, and environmental policies.

One major discussion point was limited evacuation routes in neighborhoods with only one access road. Assembly Bill 2911 mandates state assessments of such areas, with recommendations for safety improvements.

Residents also questioned whether new hazard classifications would impact insurance availability. Officials cited a statement from the California Department of Insurance stating that FHSZ updates are “unlikely to impact insurance,” as insurers assess risk, not hazard, when determining policies. However, they acknowledged that wildfire concerns have already affected coverage in high-risk areas.

Truckee Fire representatives highlighted initiatives to support homeowners in wildfire preparedness, including a dead tree removal fund launching this summer. “One out of six homes has a dead tree,” Horntvedt said, emphasizing the high cost of removal. The program will offer financial assistance, either fully covering costs or providing rebates.

Additionally, a home hardening rebate program helps residents make key improvements, such as replacing wood fences with metal or upgrading decks. The program currently covers 50% of costs, up to $500, with officials considering an increase due to rising costs.

With 90% of Truckee homes located in Firewise communities, local volunteers play a vital role in encouraging defensible space efforts. Officials stressed the importance of proactive property maintenance. “We need every single property owner to take action… moving towards that wildfire-prepared home type of a destination that insurance even recognizes.”

At the state level, a long-delayed defensible space requirement is gaining momentum after the governor ordered expedited implementation. However, compliance costs remain a significant barrier, especially for older homes.

Truckee officials urged residents to stay engaged in the FHSZ adoption process. The public can review updated maps, submit feedback, and access additional resources at townoftruckee.gov .

Public hearings will be held before the final adoption, with continued outreach efforts ensuring residents understand the changes and their potential impacts.

For more information or to submit questions, residents can email firefhszupdate@townoftruckee.gov .

Zoe Meyer is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication for Tahoe Daily Tribune. She can be reached at zmeyer@sierrasun.com.