Truckee Hot Sauce launches hand-crafted, high-altitude hot sauces across Northern California

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Truckee Hot Sauce, founded by long-time local residents Tray and Janai Shock, is now available in stores across Truckee, Tahoe, Reno, and Northern California. After years of perfecting recipes and hand-selecting premium ingredients, the company offers its flagship sauces, On the Go Rojo and Everyday Verde, as well as its fiery new flavor, Happy Habañero.

“We literally can’t keep Truckee Hot Sauce on the shelf,” said Mike Preaseau, owner of Cooking Gallery. “It’s one of our hottest items, and the fact that it’s truly local makes it a huge crowd pleaser.”‘

Truckee Hot Sauce is the one to watch. Provided / Truckee Hot Sauce

Truckee Hot Sauce is currently available in nearly 40 locations, including Sugar Bowl, Wagon Train, Cornerstone Kitchen, Raley’s, Z Marketplace, and the Cooking Gallery. The sauces, made from whole pepper blends, offer rich flavors and medium heat, with the Happy Habañero providing an extra kick for spice lovers.

“From the very start, launching Truckee Hot Sauce has been a dream,” said Tray Shock, founder. “Building the business has been an adventure unlike any other.”

With Nevada County’s only state cannery license, Truckee Hot Sauce produces all sauces in a certified commercial kitchen, sourcing ingredients like Fresno, Serrano, Habañero, and Jalapeño peppers, as well as Tomatillos. The company strives to offer high-quality sauces at an accessible price point.

“Everyone who carries our sauce on their shelves has become a part of the Truckee Hot Sauce family,” Shock added.

The company is also looking toward future growth, with plans to launch a marinade blend, a pizza topping sauce, and a partnership with a California farmer to grow specialty peppers for exclusive use in their recipes. Additionally, Truckee Hot Sauce is negotiating to produce sauces for other local businesses.

“It’s been a blur, but we’re dedicated to getting the sauce out to more people,” said Shock. “Seeing someone smile when they try it is the reward.”

For more information or to order Truckee Hot Sauce, visit truckeehotsauce.com .

Zoe Meyer is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication for Tahoe Daily Tribune. She can be reached at zmeyer@sierrasun.com.