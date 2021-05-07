Truckee Jobs Collective to host hiring fair
To connect job seekers and employers with hiring needs, the Truckee Chamber and Truckee Jobs Collective is hosting a Truckee Hiring Fair on May 13 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Truckee Community Rec Center in the north parking lot. This will be a safe, outdoor event with attendance limited to 50 people at a time.
TruckeeJobsCollective.com is the “go-to” place for job seekers and Truckee employers. At the Truckee Hiring Fair, meet employers in person, learn about their organizational culture, current job openings, plus career pathways, perks and benefits. There are more than 150 jobs currently listed. Some employers will be hiring for summer positions that are great for high school and college students. You could be hired on the spot! Truckee Jobs Collective is proud to be offering creative solutions for employers and job seekers, including this outdoor hiring fair, weekly emails, and a 24/7 online Jobs Board.
Reservations are required for this free event — the Hiring Fair is limited to 50 people at a time. Job seekers, please register for one of the six time slots today by clicking the Hiring Fair link on http://www.truckeejobscollective.com. Masks are required and social distancing and sanitization protocols will be in place.
Participating employers include: Elements Mountain Company, Mark Tanner Construction, Martis Camp Club, Mountain Hardware and Sports, Plumas Bank, Quality Automotive Servicing, Raley’s O-N-E Market, Recyclist, Ritz-Carlton Lake Tahoe, Squaw Valley | Alpine Meadows, Starbucks, Sugar Bowl Resort, Tahoe Adventure Company, Tahoe Donner, Tahoe Mountain Club, Town of Truckee, Truckee Donner Rec. & Park District, and more will be confirmed.
Visit http://www.truckeejobscollective.com to explore job opportunities, list open positions, and for more Hiring Fair information.
For questions or additional information, please contact Truckee Jobs Collective’s liaison, Melissa Williams at melissa@truckee.com or 530-448-9351.
