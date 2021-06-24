Truckee joins Climate Mayors coalition

Truckee has joined the Climate Mayors coalition as part of the town’s commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 80% by 2040 and achieving 100% renewable energy by 2050.

As part of a resolution adopted by Truckee Town Council on Tuesday, a clean fleet purchasing policy was also unanimously approved.

The policy seeks to enhance efforts already underway to reduce emissions from Truckee’s fleet of vehicles. A 2016 inventory report by the town revealed that 43% of emissions come from Truckee’s vehicles. In 2021, Truckee switched over all 61 of its diesel-fueled vehicles to renewable diesel, which according to a town staff report reduced carbon emissions by approximately 57%.

Future purchases will consider the annual equivalent lifecycle cost of fossil fuel vehicles to alternative fuel vehicles.

“That’s saying basically how much are we paying to reduce a … metric ton of carbon dioxide,” said Sara Sherburne, of Truckee’s Planning Division and Solid Waste and Recycling Division.





Council’s decision to join the Climate Mayors network adds Truckee to a list of more than 470 U.S. cities that seek to demonstrate climate leadership through meaningful actions. The group represents 48 states and more than 74 million Americans. The decision to join the network is non-binding, other than lending an endorsement to the Paris Agreement.

Additionally, Town Council approved of joining the Climate Mayors Electric Vehicle Purchasing Collaborative, which seeks to leverage collective purchasing power and the group’s negotiated pricing in order to save on the cost of purchasing electric vehicles.

“I’m very exited to have that in our quiver of tools,” said Mayor Anna Klovstad.

