Truckee judge sentences child molester to 52 years to life

The child molestation victim said Jeremy William Dedeker's actions make it difficult to cope with everyday emotions, the prosecutor said.

Dedeker's impact on the victim is severe. Recovery will take a long time, Deputy District Attorney Jesse Wilson said in an email.

Nevada County Superior Court Judge Robert Tamietti on Tuesday heard from the victim and then sentenced Dedeker to 52 years to life in prison, Wilson said.

"The victim's ability to come forward and expose the reprehensible conduct of the defendant under the circumstances is truly impressive," the prosecutor added. "I wish the victim all the best and hope they find peace. Fifty-two to life is the harshest punishment allowed under the law and it was justly handed down."

A Truckee jury in March convicted Dedeker on two counts of lewd act upon a child and one count each of sex/sodomy with a child under 10, oral copulation with a child under 10 and sodomy of a person under 14 with 10 years' difference, prosecutors have said.

Tamietti sentenced Dedeker on each charge and made them consecutive, Wilson said.

Court documents state that Dedeker committed the acts between January 2009 and January 2011, as well as in April 2016. Prosecutors filed charges against him in May 2016.

"I would like to again thank the jury for their consideration and the investigative efforts of the Truckee Police Department, in particular Sergeant Lisa Madden," Wilson said. "Without their thoroughness and professionalism, justice in this case would not have been possible."

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.