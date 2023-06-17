Truckee July Fourth Parade: ‘There’s no place like home’

Hoopin Hooligans at last year's July 4 parade.

Provided/Truckee Chamber

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The annual Truckee Fourth of July Parade, put on by the Truckee Chamber of Commerce, is almost here, The Truckee Chamber has been hard at work to make this year’s parade the best one yet. This year’s parade theme is, “There’s No Place Like Home.”

Parade participants, both in the parade and on the sidelines, are encouraged to think about what really makes Truckee “Home” to so many people, whether it’s full-time or for a short time, and why we wouldn’t want to call home anywhere else. Channel your ruby red slippers and let us know why you love Truckee.

Kicking off the morning is the FireCracker Mile, a fundraiser to support the Auburn Ski Club Training Center scholarship funds. Starting at US Bank and ending in Downtown Truckee the Firecracker Mile is a good way to get your blood pumping before enjoying all of the Fourth of July Festivities. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. and the first wave of runners take off at 9:40 a.m. Visit https://www.asctrainingcenter.org/truckeefirecrackermile for more information and to register.

Truckee’s July Fourth parade begins at 10 a.m. at the west end of town (with staging near Truckee High School), and progresses 1-1/2 miles down Donner Pass Road into historic downtown Truckee, ending around noon. Avid parade spectators put their folding chairs out at their favorite spot right at daybreak, so make sure you give yourself plenty of time to get the best spot! Donner Pass Road will close to all traffic at 9 a.m., so ensure you secure your spot before then. This year’s Grand Marshall and leader of the parade is the Town of Truckee – Public Works department. This is a great opportunity to let them know how thankful we are for all their hard work this winter.

It is easy to get to the Truckee Fourth of July parade thanks to the Fourth of July neighborhood shuttles. Free shuttles from Truckee neighborhoods to Downtown Truckee will be available on July Fourth starting at 8 a.m. with last returning pickups around 1 p.m. The free shuttles serve Prosser, Glenshire, Sierra Meadows, Donner Lake, Tahoe Donner, and Northstar.

This year’s Truckee Fourth of July Parade could only happen thanks to the generous support of our community sponsors. Stars & Stripes Sponsor: Court Leve Productions, Yankee Doodle Sponsors: 101.5 FM Truckee Tahoe Radio, Tahoe Forest Health System, Red, White, & Blue Sponsors: Tahoe Truckee Media, Porter Simon Law, Home Loans with Vic & Jen, Mountain Hardware and Sports, Palisades Tahoe, Martis Camp Club, MOBO Law, Tahoe Mountain Realty, Truckee-Tahoe Pet Lodge, Kelly Brothers Painting, Truckee Downtown Merchants Association, and Rotary Club of Truckee-Tahoe, Bald Eagle Sponsor: Sierra Sun, Firecracker Sponsors: The Tree House, Elder Group Tahoe Real Estate, Contractors Association of Truckee Tahoe, Bar of America, Soroptimist International of Truckee Donner, Best Western, and Burger Me!, Sparkler Sponsor: Truckee Donner Historical Society.

Parade Participation

This year we are looking for businesses, clubs, associations, nonprofits, and individuals to make this the best parade yet. Get your group together and create a float that embodies what “There’s No Place Like Home” means to you. Every year parade entries surprise and delight crowds with imagination and creativity. Head to truckee.com for the parade entry application.

Trophies (and bragging rights) will be given for Best of Show, and a winner in each of our five classifications: Commercial (representing a business), Youth Group (18 years old and younger), Classic Auto, Open (your group doesn’t fit into any other category), and nonprofit.



Sponsorships Are Available

The Truckee Chamber could not put on this loved tradition without the help of sponsorships from the community. Your sponsorship ensures our community can continue to enjoy this Truckee tradition. You do not need to be a member of the chamber to sponsor the 4th of July Parade. For more information about sponsorship opportunities, reach out to Jessica Penman, President & CEO of the Truckee Chamber of Commerce, at jessica@truckee.com .

The Parade is produced by the Truckee Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the Town of Truckee and logistical support by Big Blue Adventure, LLC.

For a complete list of Truckee Fourth of July events visit http://www.truckee4thofjuly.com .