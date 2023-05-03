Truckee Library honors Chinese railroad workers with documentary screening

Placer, Washoe and Nevada County libraries all offer library cards to neighboring counties.

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Celebrate the Transcontinental Railroad’s 154th anniversary and the Chinese railroad workers who chiseled and blasted their way through the Sierra Nevada Mountains. Nevada County Library presents a screening of the U.S. Forest Service documentary Legacy on Wednesday May 10 at 6 p.m.

Guest speaker Phil Sexton, consultant and historian with the 1882 Foundation will lead a question-and-answer session following the film. He will be joined by Sue Lee, author of Voices from the Railroad and former director of the Chinese Historical Society of America. Contributor to Voices of the Railroad, Paulette Liang, will participate in the discussion as well.

The event will take place at the Community Center located at 10981 Truckee Way in Truckee. Light refreshments will be offered by the Friends of the Truckee Library.

This event is presented as part of Nevada County Reads and this year’s “One Book, One Community” selection Interior Chinatown by Charles Yu. Learn more at nevadacountyreads.com and pick up a free copy of the book at your local library.

The Nevada County Library is excited to be part of a community of partners invested in telling the stories of the Chinese railroad workers who lived and worked here in Nevada County. Earlier in the day, the Truckee Donner Historical Society will celebrate the transcontinental railroad anniversary with the recognition of Truckee’s two Chinatowns. They invite the public to an open house from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., May 10 at the Old Truckee Jail Museum at 10412 Jibboom Street in Truckee.

Join the Truckee community at these two special events to acknowledge the contributions of the Chinese railroad workers and the completion of the Transcontinental Railroad 154 years ago.