Truckee Library to host Artist Talk with Todd Gilens

Truckee Library

Kaleb M. Roedel / Sierra Sun |

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Truckee Library will host an Artist Talk with public artist and landscape architect Todd Gilens on Wednesday, June 28.

Gilens’ drawings titled “Reading Forest” are currently on display at the Truckee Tahoe Airport through July 17, 2023. Resembling a form of dendrochronology, images of tree rings are interspersed with phrases from scientific and literary readings.

“We love the opportunity to connect local artists with members of the public through events happening at the library,” says Nick Wilczek, Library Director. “We have such a creative community and it is always wonderful to learn more about their craft and profession.”

Arrive at the library for light refreshments and seating at 5:30 p.m. The talk with Gilens will begin at 6 p.m, with a question and answer portion to follow. Discover more programming and events at nevadacountyca.gov/library.