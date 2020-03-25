Truckee limits short-term rentals to workers performing ‘critical’ functions, or to be used as quarantine facilities

Following clarification from the Nevada County Health Department, the Truckee Town Council has announced new limitations on short-term rentals and vacation-based accommodations.

In a letter sent to lodging purveyors on March 24, the Town Council stated that short-term rental facilities may only be used to house workers performing functions that are critical to infrastructure or to provide quarantine facilities and housing for displaced persons who have not left their homes voluntarily.

The Town Council requests all existing reservations are canceled and occupants are removed within 48 hours. Additionally, the council states no new reservations should be accepted until May 23.

The decision comes amid local concern that allowing short-term rentals to continue to operate during the statewide shelter in place order would encourage visitors to travel to the area and potentially overburden local health-care facilities.

The Town Council is meeting in its first virtual session, which started at 2 p.m..

Check back for more on this developing story.