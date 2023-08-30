Truckee Lions Club to host free Community Health Fair

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Truckee Host Lions Club will offer free family health screenings on Saturday, Sept. 30, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at the Community Recreation Center, 10981 Truckee Way.

The health fair will include free vision, diabetes, and blood pressure screenings; free dental screenings and fluoride treatments for children; and free flu shots while supplies last. Lions in Sight of California and Nevada will provide free reading glasses to those who need them, and the Truckee Lions will give away free produce.

The Truckee CHP Office and the Truckee Police Department will offer free child safety seat

inspections and installations. The agencies will give away free child safety car seats if one is needed while supplies last. Community groups also will have informational booths. Anyone with questions can call Truckee Lions at (530) 563-6776.

The Truckee Host Lions Club is sponsoring the health fair as to give back to the community, said

Lou LaManna, club president.

“The Lions’ slogan is, ‘We Serve,’ and offering free health screenings in our community is great way for our club to do exactly that,” she said.

She said the health fair would not be possible without the club’s community partners: Lions in Sight

of California and Nevada; Tahoe Forest Community Health & Wellness Neighborhood; Tahoe Forest

Pharmacy; Orvis Student Nurses’ Association at the University of Nevada, Reno; Placer County Health & Human Services Oral Health Program; Nevada County Public Health Oral Health Program; Placer County Health & Human Services Public Health; and Raley’s O-N-E grocery store.