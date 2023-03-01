Truckee Lions’ St. Patrick’s Day fundraiser to be held March 18

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Truckee Lions are inviting the community to celebrate the luck of the Irish at their St. Patrick’s Day 9th annual Fundraiser on Saturday, March 18.

The event will feature drinks, a delicious traditional Irish dinner, and a chance to win a pot of gold — one of four $250 door prizes.

Tickets are $40 per person, and each ticket includes dinner and dessert, live music, raffle prizes galore, a silent auction, and a chance to win one of the four $250 door prizes ($1,000 total). Cocktails start at 5:30 p.m. with dinner served at 7 p.m. The event will be held at the downtown Truckee Community Arts Center, 10046 Church St. (the old Rec Center).

Tickets are available at the Truckee Welcome Center near the downtown train depot, 530-587-2757; Truckee Tire 530-582-8473; Glow Salon 530-587-9985 or call 530-563-6776.

This is the Truckee Host Lions Club’s biggest fundraiser of the year, an event that was postponed due to the pandemic.

“We want to thank all those who purchased tickets in 2020 for their patience and support, and we welcome them and this year’s ticket holders to this fun and worthwhile event,” said a news release.

The money raised money will be used to help those in need in the community with vision and hearing-related services such as eye exams, prescription glasses, and hearing aids.

Residents wishing to donate used glasses to the Lions can drop them off at the Truckee Police Department at Town Hall. For more information on how Truckee Lions give back to the community, please visit the club’s website at https://e-clubhouse.org/sites/truckee/ .