Truckee Lions to host community health fair Saturday

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Truckee Host Lions Club is sponsoring a community health fair that will offer free family health screenings from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Truckee Community Recreation Center.

The health fair will include free vision, diabetes, and blood pressure screenings, along with free dental screening and fluoride treatments offered for children. Flu shots will be available while supplies lasts.

The fair will be to celebrate the THLC 90th year. Free reading glasses and children’s car seats will be available while supplies lasts, with resources available to you leave with a confident health checklist.

For more information, call 530-563-6776 or visit truckeelionsclub.com .