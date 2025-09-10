Truckee Lions to host free community health fair

TRUCKEE, Calif. – To celebrate its 93rd year, the Truckee Host Lions Club is sponsoring a free community health fair that will offer family health screenings from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sat., Sept. 27, at the Truckee Community Rec Center, 10981 Truckee Way.

The health fair will include free vision, diabetes, and blood pressure screenings; free dental screenings and fluoride treatments; and free flu shots. Lions in Sight of California and Nevada will provide free reading glasses to those who may need them, and Truckee Lions will give away organic produce to families. Those who attend will leave with a confidential health checklist.

The Truckee California Highway Patrol Office and the Truckee Police Department will team up to offer free child safety seat inspections and assistance with installations. The agencies will give away free child safety seats if a new one is needed while supplies last. Community groups will also have booths to offer

information on local health services.

The Lions are sponsoring the health fair as a way to give back to the community, said James Bartlett, club president. “The motto of the Lions Club is, ‘We Serve,’ and this is our club’s biggest service event of the year,” he said.

He said the health fair would not be possible without the support of numerous Lions’ clubs and local partners, including: US Bank; Lions in Sight of California and Nevada; Orvis Student Nurses’ Association at the University of Nevada, Reno; Tahoe Forest Pharmacy; Tahoe Forest Community Health & Wellness; Truckee California Highway Patrol; Truckee Police Department; Placer County Health & Human Services Oral Health Program; Nevada County Public Health; and Raley’s O-N-E.

Anyone with questions about the event can contact the Truckee Lions at (530) 563-6776.