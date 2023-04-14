Truckee Little League parade set for Saturday
TRUCKEE, Cali. — Truckee Little League, established in 1958, is ready to swing into another year of baseball.
On Saturday morning, the annual opening day parade will be held with trucks of Little League teams being escorted by the Truckee Police Department and Truckee Fire Protection District. A flyover by Care Flight is planned as well.
“We are back and ready to play ball,” said League President Bree Waters. “Teams will decorate trucks and flatbeds with their team colors, names and sponsor banners. And although we had a huge winter, we are Truckee baseball! We are preparing to play indoors until Mother Nature cooperates and we can get outside and on the grass.”
The parade, which has been an ongoing tradition since the 1950s, will begin at 8 a.m., and will leave from near the east side Truckee High School and head down Donner Pass Road, before turning around at the Truckee Courthouse and ending at the west side of the high school.
The league is open to boys and girls ages 4 through 13. Older divisions will play an inter-league schedule against squads from North Tahoe, Incline and Reno.
For more information, visit http://www.truckeelittleleague.com.
