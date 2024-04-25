Truckee locals top podium at USASA Freeski Nationals

FRISCO, Colo. – The United States of America Snowboard and Freeski Association (USASA) is no stranger to the winter sports scene, orchestrating an lineup of 500+ Snowboard and Freeski events annually across around 120 ski resorts throughout the United States. However, among these events, the USASA National Championships stand out as the crown jewel, drawing in over 1800 participants and spanning twelve action-packed days at Copper Mountain, Colorado.

Now in its 29th consecutive year, the USASA National Championship has cemented its status as the largest snowboard and freeskiing event globally, attracting top-tier athletes and enthusiastic spectators alike. This year’s championship delivered a spectacle of talent and skill, with local athletes making waves and leaving their mark on the competition.

In the fiercely contested 11-12 age group, Bella Mina from OV Free showcased her talent with a 4th place finish in the girls’ halfpipe event. Meanwhile, Micah Rodarte from Truckee captured the audience’s attention, earning the national championship title for the boys’ category. Not far behind were Oliver Coffey from Northstar and Colin Beugalmans from OVFree, securing 4th and 5th place, respectively.

Micah Rodarte earned the national championship title for the boys’ category. Provided / USASA

The Open Class Division witnessed intense battles, with defending national champion Abby Winterberger from Truckee making a remarkable comeback after a challenging start in the women’s slopestyle event, ultimately winning gold. In the men’s halfpipe competition, Aspen Valley Ski Club’s Hunter Maytin stole the show with a display of double cork maneuvers, claiming the top spot. US Ski Team’s Nick Geiser and Cork Tech Freeski’s Cael McCarthy followed closely in 2nd and 3rd place, respectively.

Reflecting on the event, Mack Winterberger from Truckee expressed excitement about the high level of competition. “I was stoked to see so many Nor-Am and World Cup athletes participating in USASA Nationals,” Winterberger said. “The halfpipe community is pretty small, and we all started out at our local USASA events as groms. It was so much fun, and I was just happy to be a part of it!”

The USASA National Championship once again proved to be a thrilling celebration of talent, sportsmanship, and determination, showcasing the best of snowboarding and freeskiing. For more details, visit usasa.org.