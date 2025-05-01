truckee love. and Friends of the Truckee Library launch “truckee library love.” to support campaign for new library

TRUCKEE, Calif. — A dynamic new partnership is bringing fresh energy to a vital community cause. Beloved local brand truckee love. and the Friends of the Truckee Library have joined forces to launch truckee library love., a heartfelt collaboration aimed at supporting the campaign to build a new, modern library for Truckee.

At the heart of this partnership is a shared belief: that strong communities are built on connection, creativity, and places where everyone belongs. The new library project is a direct response to the needs of a town that has grown exponentially in recent decades—and the truckee library love. collaboration is a call for all locals to get involved.

This Spring and Summer, limited-edition truckee library love stickers and merchandise will be available at community events including Truckee Thursdays, the Mexican Heritage Festival, Truckee Day, and more. Items will also be available at the truckee love. shop in Downtown Truckee. A portion of proceeds from all merchandise sales will go directly to the Friends of the Truckee Library to help fund the new library project.

Merch will also be gifted to volunteers who step up to support the campaign—a small but meaningful way to thank those giving their time to build something bigger than themselves.

“truckee love. was founded on the belief that local matters—local places, people, and partnerships,” said Larissa Martinez, founder of truckee love. “As a single mom of two boys who grew up with the Truckee Library as an important personal resource, I understand how vital this space is to our families. When I learned about the LibraryUp campaign, I knew instantly this was the right collaboration. It’s everything truckee love. stands for.”

Truckee’s existing library was built more than 50 years ago to serve a population of just 2,000. Today, it serves over 15,000 cardholders in the same small space. With a maximum occupancy of only 54, library programs like children’s storytime are regularly filled to capacity—and the demand continues to grow. Without a new facility, many community members, especially families and youth, will increasingly be turned away from programming due to lack of space.

Equally important, the new library is being designed to serve as an Emergency Resource Center—Truckee’s first ADA-accessible public facility with permanent backup power. This critical infrastructure doesn’t exist in the community today, making the new library essential not only for education and enrichment, but for safety and resilience in times of crisis.

“This campaign is about more than just a building,” said April Cole, Executive Director of the Friends of the Truckee Library. “It’s about creating a vibrant, welcoming, and functional space where people can gather, learn, and be inspired. Partnering with truckee love. was a natural fit.

Their commitment to community and their celebration of what makes Truckee special reflects exactly the kind of future we want to build with this library. This collaboration shows the power that happens when local businesses and local advocates come together for the common good.”

The Truckee Library Love. campaign is more than a fundraiser—it’s a movement powered by local pride and a vision for what’s possible when a community collaborates. Whether you shop, volunteer, or simply share the message, your involvement helps build the next chapter of Truckee’s story.

To learn more about the LibraryUp campaign or to get involved, visit the Friends of the Truckee Library website: http://www.truckeefol.org