Truckee man arrested on rape charge

A 29-year-old Truckee man was arrested Tuesday on charges of rape and elder abuse, authorities said.

Truckee police picked up Alex Chad Thibodeaux in the 11000 block of West River Street, reports state.

Alex Thibodeaux



He faces felony charges of rape, assault with the intent to rape, and harming an elder. He also faces an unrelated misdemeanor hit-and-run accusation, Nevada County Jail reports state.

According to Public Information Officer Deverie Acuff, Thibodeaux and the victim were acquaintances. The isolated incident occurred in Truckee and the arrest was made a day after the crime was reported.

“The case is still active and a continuing investigation,” Acuff said.

Thibodeaux remained jailed Thursday on a $500,000 bond, reports state.

— Staff Writer Rebecca O’Neil