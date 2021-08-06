Truckee man arrested on rape charge
A 29-year-old Truckee man was arrested Tuesday on charges of rape and elder abuse, authorities said.
Truckee police picked up Alex Chad Thibodeaux in the 11000 block of West River Street, reports state.
He faces felony charges of rape, assault with the intent to rape, and harming an elder. He also faces an unrelated misdemeanor hit-and-run accusation, Nevada County Jail reports state.
According to Public Information Officer Deverie Acuff, Thibodeaux and the victim were acquaintances. The isolated incident occurred in Truckee and the arrest was made a day after the crime was reported.
“The case is still active and a continuing investigation,” Acuff said.
Thibodeaux remained jailed Thursday on a $500,000 bond, reports state.
— Staff Writer Rebecca O’Neil
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Truckee man arrested on rape charge
A 29-year-old Truckee man was arrested Tuesday on charges of rape and elder abuse, authorities said.