Truckee man charged with hit-and-run, DUI; male victim hospitalized

A Truckee man remained held under bond Thursday after authorities say he struck a pedestrian, who has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Stephen Andrew Lally, 32, will be charged with one felony count of hit-and-run and one felony count of driving under the influence, according to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday Lally struck a man with his red Subaru near the intersection of Bridge and Jibboom streets in downtown Truckee. Lally then fled the scene in his vehicle, but was apprehended a short time later, according to Truckee Police Sgt. Lisa Madden.

Police officers who arrested Lally for the hit-and-run discovered enough evidence to book him for driving under the influence of alcohol as well, Madden added.

The victim, whose name and personal information have not been released by authorities, was immediately transported to the hospital with a severe head injury. As of Thursday afternoon, the man was still hospitalized and his injuries are considered life-threatening, Madden said.

Lally remained in custody Thursday in the Nevada County Jail on a $75,000 bond, reports state.

Stephen Wyer is a staff writer with The Union. He can be reached at swyer@theunion.com .