Truckee man convicted in sexual offense case following TPD investigation

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Truckee Police Department (TPD) announces the successful conviction of Jesus Alonzo, 28, of Truckee, following a months-long investigation into multiple incidents involving lewd and criminal behavior conducted through digital platforms.

In December 2023, Truckee PD Detectives received several reports from adult women who had been contacted via unsolicited FaceTime video calls from what appeared to be a legitimate school district email address. Upon answering the calls, victims were met with explicit and indecent conduct by the male caller, including exposure and other lewd acts.

With support from the Nevada County District Attorney’s Office, TPD executed multiple search warrants that led to the identification and arrest of Alonzo. At the time of his arrest, investigators seized multiple electronic devices. A forensic review of the devices uncovered additional evidence related to the possession and production of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM), leading to further felony charges.

In May 2025, Alonzo was convicted on both felony and misdemeanor charges connected to these offenses. As part of the sentencing, he is now required to register as a lifetime sex offender in the State of California.

The Truckee Police Department extends its gratitude to community members who came forward and reported these incidents. Their actions were instrumental in halting further offenses and ensuring a thorough investigation.