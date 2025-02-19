Truckee man critically injured in Donner Pass crash: Community rallies to support his recovery

TRUCKEE, Calif. – On the morning of Feb. 5, Danny Jansen’s life was forever changed when he was involved in a devastating accident on Donner Pass. Struck by a semi-truck and sent down a snowy embankment, Jansen sustained life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno, Nevada, where he remains in intensive care.

Jansen, 46, suffered multiple severe injuries, including orbital fractures requiring facial reconstruction, five broken ribs, a broken humerus, compromised lungs, and significant spinal trauma requiring fusion surgery. His condition remains critical, and his road to recovery will be long and arduous.

A beloved partner, brother, uncle, and son, Jansen is known for his artistic spirit, expressed through music, photography, and visual art. His guitar recordings have provided comfort to his loved ones as they rally around him during this difficult time. His partner, Vanessa, and his sister, Sara, have remained by his side since the accident, facing mounting medical expenses, travel costs, and the financial strain of time away from work.

A GoFundMe fundraiser has been established to help ease the financial burden and ensure Jansen receives the care he needs. The community’s generosity will assist with medical bills, rehabilitation expenses, and support for his family as they navigate this challenging journey.To contribute or learn more, visit the fundraiser at: Help Danny Jansen on His Long Haul to Recovery .