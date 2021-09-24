Truckee man faces murder charge
A Truckee man accused of murder remained jailed Thursday without bond, reports state.
Bryan Scott Ewry, 30, faces a murder charge, as well as accusations he violated his probation, jail records state.
According to Truckee police, officers responded around 7:30 p.m. Sept. 17 to reports of a stabbing at the Gateway shopping center parking lot. They found one person dead. An investigation led officers to identify Ewry as the other person involved in the incident. He was found nearby and arrested.
The victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification to next of kin. The slaying appears to be an isolated incident. The victim and suspect knew each other. There is no threat to the public, police said.
Anyone with additional information should call police at 530-550-2331.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Truckee man faces murder charge
A Truckee man accused of murder remained jailed Thursday without bond, reports state.