Truckee man faces robbery charge
A Truckee man facing a robbery charge was free on a $100,000 bond Thursday, authorities said.
Ryan Charles Hughes, 36, was arrested Monday morning in the 12000 block of Palisades Street. He faces charges of robbery and threatening with the intent to terrorize, reports state.
According to Truckee Police Sgt. Arnie Lopez, the robbery happened around 8 p.m. Sunday in what he called a domestic incident.
There was an injury involved that was related to the incident, although the sergeant declined to say how severe the injury was or how it happened.
Elizabeth White is a staff writer with the Sierra Sun. She can be reached at ewhite@sierrasun.com
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Truckee man faces robbery charge
A Truckee man facing a robbery charge was free on a $100,000 bond Thursday, authorities said.