Truckee Mayor attends ribbon cutting for Dorinda’s Chocolate & Essentials

Dorinda Vance cuts the ribbon at her grand opening. L to R: Ruth Geresy, Mayor Lindsay Romack, Jessica Penman, Dorinda Vance, Emily Vitas, Anna Klovstad, Bill Greeno.

Provided / Truckee Chamber

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Wednesday afternoon Truckee Town Council members and Truckee Chamber Board of Directors and members attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony and social mixer for the new downtown Truckee location of Dorinda’s Chocolate & Essentials, 10191 Donner Pass Rd, next to Jack + Emmy.

Mayor Lindsay Romack presided over the ribbon cutting, along with Town Council Board of Director Anna Klovstad. Also participating in the ceremony were Truckee Chamber of Commerce President and CEO, Jessica Penman; Director of Operations, Ruth Geresy, and Chamber Board of Directors Chair, Emily Vitas and Co-Chair, Bill Greeno. More than 50 members of the community also came out to celebrate Dorinda’s Chocolates & Essentials new grand opening.

Dorinda Vance, CEO and Founder of Dorinda’s Chocolate said that this new store is a labor of love and a step back for her. She’s been making and selling chocolates in the Truckee area for 30 years. She and her husband have four children who have graduated from Truckee High School.

Their son, COO and Owner, Dustin Vance, is now overseeing their daily chocolate making operations in Reno and plans to increase their distribution across the U.S. Dorinda’s sister works side-by-side with her at their new shop, which boasts custom cabinetry and displays made by the Vances. Through closeable barn doors, shoppers can walk between the beautiful wares of Dorinda’s Chocolate & Essentials and Jack + Emmy.

Along with hand-made confectioneries, cookies, and other sweets, Dorinda also serves hot chocolate, tea, coffee, and carries hand-made candles, colorful baskets, and more gift items. For more information, visit https://dorindaschocolates.com .

Source: Truckee Chamber of Commerce