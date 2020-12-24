Truckee mayor, other leaders issue message to close out 2020

As Christmas arrives for Truckee, and in anticipation of the new year, newly selected Mayor Anna Klovstad issued a message regarding public safety and the holidays.

“The safety of our community remains the top priority for the town, our goal, and our objective,” said Klovstad in an email to the Sierra Sun.

“The reason for this order is to reduce the spread of COVID and save lives,” she said. “If everyone practices personal responsibility by staying home whenever possible, and when they go out to practice all the safety protocols, including takeout only, we will achieve this goal. The degree to which people choose to follow these guidelines will determine how soon we will be able to open back up. So please, everyone, not just locals, and not just visitors, everyone needs to follow the guidelines to save lives and reopen our community safely.”

Truckee and the rest of Nevada County moved into the state’s regional stay-at-home order on Dec. 10. Tahoe Forest Hospital received its first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine about a week later.

“This week is a huge, positive week for our region considering the past nine months in that this is the first step of Part B of our strategy, which is to receive and begin administering vaccines following state and county guidelines. We’ve all waited impatiently for this week,” said Harry Weis, president and CEO of Tahoe Forest Health System, in a news release. “It’s a small start, so please stay tuned for advice as to when vaccines will be available for the general public.”

On Sunday Weiss issued a joint message with the town, stating that Tahoe Forest Health System is “feeling the pressure” from the latest surge of cases.

“We are scaled to adequately take care of all of our residents, and we adjust and plan for when our part-time residents and the visitor population are in town under normal circumstances. But we are not under normal circumstances. The COVID-19 pandemic is impacting health systems nationally, and we are no different,” said Weis.

“Currently, we are managing it. We have strong plans in place to manage a surge event, including proactive collaboration and communication with other medical facilities, such as Barton Memorial Hospital, Carson Tahoe Health, and Marshall Medical Center … The surge of coronavirus cases certainly has the potential to compromise our capacity to care for our community, and to support and maintain our frontline health workers and first responders. This is why we all need to do our part.”

