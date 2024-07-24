Truckee Music Fest set to debut with Kip Moore headlining

TRUCKEE, Calif. – This summer, the Truckee Music Fest will make its highly anticipated debut on August 9-10. A standout feature of the festival will be the performance by Nashville-style country artist Kip Moore, marking his first time in Truckee.

Moore was actually the inspiration for the Truckee Music Fest. After one of the festival’s organizers, Stacey Larson, saw Moore perform in Virginia, she knew she wanted to bring a similar experience to Truckee.

Moore, born on April 1, 1980, in Tifton, Georgia, is a renowned country music singer-songwriter. He shot to fame with his 2012 debut album “Up All Night,” which included chart-toppers like “Somethin’ ‘Bout a Truck” and “Beer Money.” Moore’s music, an eclectic blend of country, rock, and folk, delves into themes of rural life, love, and personal introspection. Known for his electrifying live shows and heartfelt lyrics, Moore has cemented his place in contemporary country music.

Reflecting on the festival, Moore expressed his excitement about performing in a smaller, more intimate setting. “All year we’ve been playing really big, bombastic places, so we can’t wait for a change,” he said. “We are excited to come. I always love going to California.”

Moore emphasized the unique dynamics of live performances, stating, “We are ebbing and flowing as the night goes. The audience dictates much more of the show than we do. The crowd can take us to new heights.” He added, “I never go into it knowing exactly how I’m going to approach it. It all depends on the feeling of the crowd. When you feel like the audience is in the palm of your hand at a small venue, you can pull out more of your deep cuts and get away with it.”

Organized by Jaime Llegare and Stacey Larson of Soaring Seven LLC, with support from the Town of Truckee and the Truckee Donner Recreation and Park District, the Truckee Music Fest aims to champion local artists and provide affordable entertainment for the community. With its unique blend of local talent and renowned artists like Kip Moore, the festival is set to be a memorable celebration of music, family, and the vibrant local culture.

“We’ve always prided ourselves in leaving everything on the stage,” Moore said.

Zoe Meyer is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication for Tahoe Daily Tribune. She can be reached at zmeyer@sierrasun.com.