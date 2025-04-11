Truckee native and Emmy-winning casting director Erin Tomasello elevates local talent on national stage

TRUCKEE, CA — Emmy Award-winning casting director Erin Tomasello may have conquered Hollywood, but her heart never left Truckee. Born and raised in the mountain town she still calls home, Tomasello has become a fierce advocate for Tahoe pride—proving it time and again by spotlighting talent from the Reno-Tahoe region in some of television’s biggest reality series.

Her latest find? Lake Tahoe-based professional adventure athlete, filmmaker, and ski mountaineer Stein Retzlaff, who’s about to make his reality TV debut on Hulu’s newest high-stakes competition series, Got to Get Out, premiering Apr. 11.

A natural storyteller with an explorer’s spirit, Retzlaff began his polar career at just 21.

“Between 2017 and 2019, I spent about nine months working in the Arctic and Antarctic, supporting film projects and ski expeditions,” Retzlaff said.

He now runs a production company and partners with global expedition operators like Ice Axe Expeditions, leading him from Antarctica to Greenland, Morocco, Svalbard, and beyond.

Now, he’s stepping out of the cold and into the heat of a psychological showdown. Got to Get Out drops twenty contestants into one house with $1 million in prizes on the line—and just one way to win: get out. But escaping isn’t easy. In this high-octane social experiment, strategy, betrayal, and surprise exits keep the game in constant motion. Contestants can leave early and take the money—resetting the stakes for everyone—or stay and risk losing it all.

Tomasello, who earned her first Emmy for casting the breakout hit The Traitors (US), has made a habit of elevating local talent onto national platforms.

Among her most notable discoveries is Andie Thurmond (Vanacore), a Wisconsin native now based in Reno, who captivated audiences in The Traitors (US) Season 1. Known for emotional gameplay and unwavering loyalty, Thurmond became a fan favorite and finalist, never once receiving a Banishment vote—an extraordinary feat in the cutthroat game.

Then there’s Miranda Bissonnette of South Lake Tahoe, who made waves on the debut season of The Circle (US). With a unique mix of vulnerability, charm, and fierce strategy, Bissonnette stood out in a game built on deception—proving authenticity still resonates.

Tomasello remains grounded in her roots and often credits her formative years at Truckee High School and teachers Patrick Mooney and John Echols for inspiring her passion for storytelling and television.

“I’ll always rep Tahoe. It’s who I am,” Tomasello said. “There’s such a deep well of untapped talent here, and I love being able to shine a light on it.”

From polar expeditions to prime-time drama, Tomasello continues to champion local voices.

Catch the premiere of Got to Get Out on Hulu starting Apr. 11, and watch as Tomasello, Retzlaff, and the next wave of Sierra talent take center stage.

Tomasello is currently working on Season 2 of Beast Games, a mega-scale competition series where contestants will battle for $15 million in cash and prizes. Aspiring reality stars can follow her on Instagram @castingerin to stay up to date on her latest casting calls—and maybe even land their own shot at fame.