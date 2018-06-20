Truckee native and family kick off tribute tour around the country

The family of scuba diving icon Renee "Apple" Applegate is looking to capture her legacy by taking a U.S. tour which begins Thursday at noon in Truckee, according to a press release.

Applegate’s family, who operated Dive Paradise in the diving mecca of Cozumel, Mexico for over two decades until her passing late last year, will partake on the tour in order to meet the many customers, friends and partners throughout the country who knew and loved Apple, the release states. While on the road, they'll be capturing stories about Cozumel, diving, and the company she made famous.

Apple's nephew and tech entrepreneur Michael Penwarden, who now serves as Dive Paradise's new CEO will be at the kick-off tomorrow, including his sister Caroline, wife Jill, their daughters Sasha and Anya, and their dog Ajax.

The tour will feature a 32-foot RV covered by original undersea paintings by famed Mexican muralist Aneliz Alvarez.

The event will begin at noon at the parking lot next to the historical Rainbow Bridge on Donner Summit.