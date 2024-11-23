Truckee native named Junior Sailor of the Quarter serving with Navy Cyber Defense Command

MILLINGTON, Tenn. – Petty Officer 2nd Class Derick Walker, a native of Truckee, California, was recently named Junior Sailor of the Quarter (JSOQ) serving with Navy Cyber Defense Operations Command (NCDOC) West located in San Diego, California.

Walker, a 2016 graduate of Truckee High School, joined the Navy six years ago.



“College wasn’t for me, I wanted to leave my hometown and see the world,” said Walker.

The skills and values needed to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Truckee.

“In my hometown, I worked a bunch of different jobs and lived on my own,” said Walker. “This helped me adjust to the work life and living conditions of the Navy.”

Today, Walker serves as an information systems technician responsible for managing communication operations and networks aboard Navy vessels and plays a vital role in everything from electronic mail systems to special intelligence and information warfare systems.

NCDOC is comprised of an elite team of analysts, incident handlers, malware and forensics experts, endpoint security pros and a global network of Cyber Protection Teams. These cybersecurity professionals process nearly 100 gigabytes of data and tens of millions of alerts every day from Navy networks all over the world.

“I’m most proud of being awarded Sailor of the Quarter and seeing my peers advance in rank,” said Walker. “I’ve also received my Enlisted Surface Warfare Specialist insignia and three Navy And Marine Corps Achievement medals.”

Walker can take pride in serving America through military service.

“The Navy is the ultimate opportunity to serve your country and have your talents put to use,” said Walker.

Walker is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.

“I want to thank my mom,” added Walker. “I wouldn’t be here without you, love you Ma!”