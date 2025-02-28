Truckee/North Lake Tahoe premieres of Feel It All to spark critical mental health conversations
TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Tahoe community is invited to two special screenings of Feel It All, a powerful documentary by professional skier, filmmaker, and public speaker Drew Petersen. These events will foster an open dialogue about mental health in mountain communities, emphasizing awareness and suicide prevention.
Truckee Premiere
- Date: Sunday, March 9
- Location: Truckee Community Arts Center
- Time: Doors at 5:15 p.m., Show at 6 p.m.
- Register here
Tahoe City Premiere
- Date: Wednesday, March 12
- Location: Tahoe Art Haus
- Time: Doors at 7:30 p.m., Show at 8 p.m.
- Register here
Tickets are $10. If cost is a barrier, scholarship tickets are available by emailing info@thespeedyfoundation.org.
About the Film & Discussion
Feel It All follows Petersen’s personal journey from suicidal depression to resilience, finding healing through running and skiing the rugged peaks surrounding the Leadville Trail 100 ultramarathon.
The screening will be followed by a keynote presentation from Petersen, titled: “My Story is the Story of Our Community: How Lessons from Skiing Remote Peaks and Running Ultramarathons Can Shift the Culture of Mental Health in the Mountain West.”
In addition to these public events, Petersen and the Tahoe Truckee Suicide Prevention Coalition will host similar screenings and discussions at local schools during Hope Week (March 10-14), reaching students at Alder Creek Middle School, Truckee High School, North Tahoe High School, and North Tahoe Middle School.
Presented By
These events are hosted by Tahoe Forest Health System in partnership with the Tahoe Truckee Suicide Prevention Coalition, a program of The Speedy Foundation. Additional funding is provided by the Truckee Core Values Fund Grant, Town of Truckee, Truckee Chamber of Commerce, and Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation.
The film is supported by UCHealth, with additional sponsorship from Mountain Gazette and Best Day Brewing.
Important Notes
- Feel It All is recommended for audiences 16 and older. Viewers under 16 should attend with an adult.
- The film contains some explicit language.
Zoe Meyer is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication for Tahoe Daily Tribune. She can be reached at zmeyer@sierrasun.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.