Truckee/North Lake Tahoe premieres of Feel It All to spark critical mental health conversations

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Tahoe community is invited to two special screenings of Feel It All, a powerful documentary by professional skier, filmmaker, and public speaker Drew Petersen. These events will foster an open dialogue about mental health in mountain communities, emphasizing awareness and suicide prevention.

Truckee Premiere

Date: Sunday, March 9

Sunday, March 9 Location: Truckee Community Arts Center

Truckee Community Arts Center Time: Doors at 5:15 p.m., Show at 6 p.m.

Doors at 5:15 p.m., Show at 6 p.m. Register here

Tahoe City Premiere

Date: Wednesday, March 12

Wednesday, March 12 Location: Tahoe Art Haus

Tahoe Art Haus Time: Doors at 7:30 p.m., Show at 8 p.m.

Doors at 7:30 p.m., Show at 8 p.m. Register here

Tickets are $10. If cost is a barrier, scholarship tickets are available by emailing info@thespeedyfoundation.org .

About the Film & Discussion

Feel It All follows Petersen’s personal journey from suicidal depression to resilience, finding healing through running and skiing the rugged peaks surrounding the Leadville Trail 100 ultramarathon.

The screening will be followed by a keynote presentation from Petersen, titled: “My Story is the Story of Our Community: How Lessons from Skiing Remote Peaks and Running Ultramarathons Can Shift the Culture of Mental Health in the Mountain West.”

In addition to these public events, Petersen and the Tahoe Truckee Suicide Prevention Coalition will host similar screenings and discussions at local schools during Hope Week (March 10-14), reaching students at Alder Creek Middle School, Truckee High School, North Tahoe High School, and North Tahoe Middle School.

Presented By

These events are hosted by Tahoe Forest Health System in partnership with the Tahoe Truckee Suicide Prevention Coalition, a program of The Speedy Foundation. Additional funding is provided by the Truckee Core Values Fund Grant, Town of Truckee, Truckee Chamber of Commerce, and Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation.

The film is supported by UCHealth, with additional sponsorship from Mountain Gazette and Best Day Brewing.

Important Notes

Feel It All is recommended for audiences 16 and older. Viewers under 16 should attend with an adult.

The film contains some explicit language.

Zoe Meyer is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication for Tahoe Daily Tribune. She can be reached at zmeyer@sierrasun.com.