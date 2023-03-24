Truckee, North Tahoe athletes claim wins to open track season

LINCOLN, Calif. — The Truckee track and field team pushed out of the starting blocks to open the season Saturday, competing against schools from around the Sacramento area at the third annual Fighting Zebras Invitational.

The defending 110-meter hurdles state champion Joesph Birnbaum showed he’s in mid-season form, racing to a first-place finish with a time of 15.78 seconds. The Truckee sophomore also took second in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 43.08.

Junior Alfonso Ayala set a personal record in discus, winning the event with a throw of 128 feet, 2 inches.

On the girls’ side, junior Paige Willcox led the team with a personal record in pole vault. Willcox won the event by clearing 10 feet, 6 inches.

Senior Ashley Estabrook took third in shot put with a mark of 28 feet, 5.00 inches. Senior Julia Egan took second in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 16.13 and third in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 49.66.

The girls’ 4×100 meter relay team of Estabrook, senior Carrie Vaughan, freshman Ava Cockrum, and Egan took fourth with a time of 53.93. Egan, Estabrook, junior Sofia Barr and Willcox took fourth in the 4×400 meter relay.

The Wolverines will head to Rocklin on Saturday for the annual Thunder Invitational.

North Tahoe’s Webb takes long jump win at Smitty Classic

The North Tahoe track team traveled to Reno on Saturday for the Smitty Track & Field Classic at Wooster High School.

Junior Libby Webb led the Lakers with a first-place finish in long jump. Webb posted a mark of 13 feet, 11.5 inches. She also took fifth in triple jump with a mark of 28 feet, 3.5 inches.

Junior Kaya Siig took fourth in high jump, setting a personal record by clearing 4 feet, 4 inches. Junior Libby Webb also cleared 4 feet, 4 inches.

The girls’ 4×800 meter relay team of senior Abigail Lopez, junior Ella White, sophomore Alexis Hallenberg, and junior Marion Snidemann took third place with a time of 11:49.00.

Sophomore Ryder Hallenberg led the boys’ team with a fourth place in the 300-meter hurdles, finishing with a personal record time of 47.78.

Senior Daniel Joslin set a personal record in discus, throwing 110 feet, 11 inches to take fourth place. Joslin also set a personal record in shot put with a throw of 37 feet, 1 inch to take fifth place.

Senior Skyler Sakrison took fourth in triple jump with a mark of 37 feet, 0.5 inches.

The 4×200 relay team of Sakrison, Joslin, senior Adrian Cervantes and senior Jacob Lutz took fourth place with a time of 1:43.00.

The Lakers will head to Union Mine High School on Saturday for the Sky Mote Memorial Invitational.