Truckee North Tahoe Lacrosse Club kicks off season

Zoe Meyer
  

TAHOE VISTA, Calif. – The Truckee North Tahoe Lacrosse Club is kicking off its Women’s and Men’s seasons with home games at North Tahoe Regional Park in Tahoe Vista. As the only non-profit organization offering competitive lacrosse programs for high school boys and girls in the North Tahoe Region, TNT stands as a beacon of athletic opportunity in the area.

Reflecting on their previous achievements, the TNT Women’s Varsity team soared to a 3rd place finish last season, while Men’s Varsity earned 4th place in their division. The Men’s JV team finished the season undefeated.

TNT just announced its upcoming schedule for both the Women’s and Men’s teams. The Women’s team will face opponents such as Galena High, Bishop Manogue, and Reno High. Meanwhile, the Men’s teams will face off against Spanish Springs High, Douglas High, and Galena High. 

Women’s Schedule: 

 LocationAgainst
Tuesday March 12AwayGalena High
Friday, March 15AwayBishop Manogue
Monday, March 18AwayDamonte Ranch High
Friday, March 29AwayReno High
Tuesday, April 9HomeGalena High
Tuesday, April 16AwayMcQueen High
Friday, April 19AwaySpanish Springs High
Monday, April 22HomeBishop Manogue
Friday, April 26AwayOasis
Tuesday, April 30HomeReno High
Thursday, May 2HomeDamonte Ranch High
Friday, May 10HomeSpanish Springs High

Mens schedule: 

 LocationTeamsAgainst
Tuesday March 12AwayJV & VarsitySpanish Springs High
Wednesday, March 13AwayVarsityDouglas High
Saturday, March 16AwayJV & VarsityReed High
Monday, March 25AwayJV & VarsityGalena High
Thursday, March 28HomeJV & VarsityReno High
Monday, April 8HomeVarsityDamonte Ranch High
Wednesday, April 10AwayJV & VarsityBishop Manogue
Saturday, April 13HomeVarsityDouglas High
Monday, April 15HomeVarsityMcQueen High
Wednesday, April 17HomeJV & VarsitySpanish Springs High
Tuesday, April 23HomeJV & VarsityGalena High
Wednesday, May 1HomeJV & VarsityReed High
Friday, May 3HomeJV & VarsityBishop Manogue
Monday, May 6AwayVarsityDamonte Ranch High
Friday, May 10AwayJV & VarsityReno High

With a passion for the sport and a dedication to fostering excellence, TNT continues to enrich the lives of young athletes in the North Tahoe community. For more information on how to support TNT or to get involved, visit their website at https://tntlacrosseclub.com/

