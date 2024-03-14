Truckee North Tahoe Lacrosse Club kicks off season
TAHOE VISTA, Calif. – The Truckee North Tahoe Lacrosse Club is kicking off its Women’s and Men’s seasons with home games at North Tahoe Regional Park in Tahoe Vista. As the only non-profit organization offering competitive lacrosse programs for high school boys and girls in the North Tahoe Region, TNT stands as a beacon of athletic opportunity in the area.
Reflecting on their previous achievements, the TNT Women’s Varsity team soared to a 3rd place finish last season, while Men’s Varsity earned 4th place in their division. The Men’s JV team finished the season undefeated.
TNT just announced its upcoming schedule for both the Women’s and Men’s teams. The Women’s team will face opponents such as Galena High, Bishop Manogue, and Reno High. Meanwhile, the Men’s teams will face off against Spanish Springs High, Douglas High, and Galena High.
Women’s Schedule:
|Location
|Against
|Tuesday March 12
|Away
|Galena High
|Friday, March 15
|Away
|Bishop Manogue
|Monday, March 18
|Away
|Damonte Ranch High
|Friday, March 29
|Away
|Reno High
|Tuesday, April 9
|Home
|Galena High
|Tuesday, April 16
|Away
|McQueen High
|Friday, April 19
|Away
|Spanish Springs High
|Monday, April 22
|Home
|Bishop Manogue
|Friday, April 26
|Away
|Oasis
|Tuesday, April 30
|Home
|Reno High
|Thursday, May 2
|Home
|Damonte Ranch High
|Friday, May 10
|Home
|Spanish Springs High
Mens schedule:
|Location
|Teams
|Against
|Tuesday March 12
|Away
|JV & Varsity
|Spanish Springs High
|Wednesday, March 13
|Away
|Varsity
|Douglas High
|Saturday, March 16
|Away
|JV & Varsity
|Reed High
|Monday, March 25
|Away
|JV & Varsity
|Galena High
|Thursday, March 28
|Home
|JV & Varsity
|Reno High
|Monday, April 8
|Home
|Varsity
|Damonte Ranch High
|Wednesday, April 10
|Away
|JV & Varsity
|Bishop Manogue
|Saturday, April 13
|Home
|Varsity
|Douglas High
|Monday, April 15
|Home
|Varsity
|McQueen High
|Wednesday, April 17
|Home
|JV & Varsity
|Spanish Springs High
|Tuesday, April 23
|Home
|JV & Varsity
|Galena High
|Wednesday, May 1
|Home
|JV & Varsity
|Reed High
|Friday, May 3
|Home
|JV & Varsity
|Bishop Manogue
|Monday, May 6
|Away
|Varsity
|Damonte Ranch High
|Friday, May 10
|Away
|JV & Varsity
|Reno High
With a passion for the sport and a dedication to fostering excellence, TNT continues to enrich the lives of young athletes in the North Tahoe community. For more information on how to support TNT or to get involved, visit their website at https://tntlacrosseclub.com/
