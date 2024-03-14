Truckee North Tahoe Lacrosse Club kicks off season

TAHOE VISTA, Calif. – The Truckee North Tahoe Lacrosse Club is kicking off its Women’s and Men’s seasons with home games at North Tahoe Regional Park in Tahoe Vista. As the only non-profit organization offering competitive lacrosse programs for high school boys and girls in the North Tahoe Region, TNT stands as a beacon of athletic opportunity in the area.

Reflecting on their previous achievements, the TNT Women’s Varsity team soared to a 3rd place finish last season, while Men’s Varsity earned 4th place in their division. The Men’s JV team finished the season undefeated.

TNT just announced its upcoming schedule for both the Women’s and Men’s teams. The Women’s team will face opponents such as Galena High, Bishop Manogue, and Reno High. Meanwhile, the Men’s teams will face off against Spanish Springs High, Douglas High, and Galena High.

Women’s Schedule:

Location Against Tuesday March 12 Away Galena High Friday, March 15 Away Bishop Manogue Monday, March 18 Away Damonte Ranch High Friday, March 29 Away Reno High Tuesday, April 9 Home Galena High Tuesday, April 16 Away McQueen High Friday, April 19 Away Spanish Springs High Monday, April 22 Home Bishop Manogue Friday, April 26 Away Oasis Tuesday, April 30 Home Reno High Thursday, May 2 Home Damonte Ranch High Friday, May 10 Home Spanish Springs High

Mens schedule:

Location Teams Against Tuesday March 12 Away JV & Varsity Spanish Springs High Wednesday, March 13 Away Varsity Douglas High Saturday, March 16 Away JV & Varsity Reed High Monday, March 25 Away JV & Varsity Galena High Thursday, March 28 Home JV & Varsity Reno High Monday, April 8 Home Varsity Damonte Ranch High Wednesday, April 10 Away JV & Varsity Bishop Manogue Saturday, April 13 Home Varsity Douglas High Monday, April 15 Home Varsity McQueen High Wednesday, April 17 Home JV & Varsity Spanish Springs High Tuesday, April 23 Home JV & Varsity Galena High Wednesday, May 1 Home JV & Varsity Reed High Friday, May 3 Home JV & Varsity Bishop Manogue Monday, May 6 Away Varsity Damonte Ranch High Friday, May 10 Away JV & Varsity Reno High

With a passion for the sport and a dedication to fostering excellence, TNT continues to enrich the lives of young athletes in the North Tahoe community. For more information on how to support TNT or to get involved, visit their website at https://tntlacrosseclub.com/