Truckee North Tahoe Regional Adult Education Program secured through Placer School for Adult partnership

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Tahoe Truckee Unified School District has partnered with Placer School for Adults to ensure continued adult education programming for the Truckee North Tahoe Community.

In December 2023, TTUSD announced the discontinuation of its Tahoe Truckee Community Adult School to optimize district resources and ensure a more impactful educational experience for its primary student body, transitional kindergarten through 12th grade. However, the intention was always to seek a partner who could bring a more robust adult education program to the region.

“We recognize and deeply appreciate the enduring value of adult education,” said TTUSD Superintendent Kramer. “It’s a powerful catalyst for empowerment, providing avenues for personal development and enhancing the fabric of our community.”

Since December, TTUSD staff has worked with regional adult education providers to identify the right fit for our community. We are thrilled to announce a partnership with the Placer School for Adults, which is part of the Placer Union High School District (PUHSD) and a member of the Sierra Joint Consortium, which provides programs and services to adults (a person 18 years of age or older) in Placer and Nevada Counties.

Placer School for Adults is committed to providing high-quality education and will offer classes leading to a high school diploma or a GED, English as a Second Language, and Career & Technical Education (CTE) classes. Their CTE classes align with regionally and nationally recognized certifications, leading to better-paying jobs and further education and training opportunities.

Many offered classes allow in-person and online participation, and a principal and coordinator of curriculum instruction, as well as a registrar, student data technician, and senior clerical assistant, will be in person at the TTUSD Offices two days a week to support regional students.

“We’re excited to enter into this partnership and know it will tremendously benefit our Truckee North Tahoe community,” said Shaun Roderick, Director of Educational Services for TTUSD. “PSA can offer more classes for our students than they’ve had access to in the past, including a robust CTE program.”

Additional information can be found on the Placer School for Adults website, placeronline.org , or by calling its main office at (530) 885-8585.