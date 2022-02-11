Truckee, North Tahoe riders win at Northstar

Through four snowboard races on the California-Nevada Interscholastic Ski and Snowboard Federation season, one thing has become evident — no one is catching North Tahoe’s Hanna Percy.

The Lakers snowboarder cruised to a nearly 10-second win at Northstar California Resort on Monday to remain unbeaten on the year.

Percy posted the two fastest times of the day on the giant slalom course to finish with a combined time of 1 minute, 29.88 seconds.

While Percy remained perfect on the year, the Lakers team suffered its first loss, falling 212-201 to Placer. North Tahoe also had Lucia Vail (1:54.27) take 11th and Isabella Berberich (1:55.71) take 13th.

The Truckee girls’ team finished with a combined 192 points to take fourth place. Ellery Manning led the Wolverines with a total time of 1:42.93 to take third place. Bryce Manning was fourth with a combined time of 1:45.37. Truckee also had Misaki Vaughan (1:54.06) take 10th place.





On the boys’ side, Truckee picked up first place with a high score of 214 points. Damon Parisi claimed his first win of the season, topping the field by more than 2 seconds with a combined time of 1:33.79. Teammate Tanner Kuch was third with a total time of 1:36.49. Kuch had won the previous three races.

Truckee also had Austin Espinola (1:47.62) take 12th and Calvin Kahlich (1:47.94) take 14th.

The North Tahoe boys took third place with 202 points. Tavo Sadeg led the Lakers with a combined time of 1:39.07 to claim fifth place. Benjamin Geis was eighth place with a total time of 1:44.40, and Logan Carter was 11th with a combined time of 1:46.15.

Riders will next head to Boreal Mountain Resort on Monday for the final round of slalom racing.

TOP 5 TIMES Boys 1) Damon Parisi (Truckee) – 1:33.79 2) Tyler Steenbergen (Davis) – 1:36.09 3) Tanner Kuch (Truckee) – 1:36.49 4) Jaxon Kamisky (Davis) – 1:37.32 5) Tavo Sadeg (North Tahoe) – 1:39.07 Girls 1) Hannah Percy (North Tahoe) – 1:29.88 2) Sophie Nunez (Placer) – 1:39.23 3) Ellery Manning (Truckee) – 1:42.93 4) Bryce Manning (Truckee) – 1:45.37 5) Hannah Montgomery (Nevada Union) – 1:49.52

Justin Scacco is a staff writer with the Sierra Sun. He can be reached at jscacco@sierrasun.com