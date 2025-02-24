Truckee North Tahoe Tech Teens Returns for a Second-Year 

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Town of Truckee, Tahoe Truckee Unified School District, Truckee Donner Public Utility District, Tahoe Forest Health System, Truckee Tahoe Airport District, North Tahoe Fire Protection District, the California Highway Patrol and the Truckee Chamber of Commerce are holding the second year of Truckee North Tahoe Tech Teens (TNT Tech Teens), a workforce initiative focused on promoting the diverse range of tech-related jobs available to Truckee and Tahoe students.

This seven-week series, starting Thursday, March 27, and running weekly through Thursday, May 16, will expose Truckee and North Tahoe high school students to various technology sectors and highlight their practical applications in different career fields. The goal is to inspire and prepare students for diverse opportunities in our region. This program benefits students and participating organizations by boosting community engagement, building connections with potential future talent, and nurturing a workforce adept in various modern skills.

“We are thrilled to be bringing back TNT Tech Teens for its second year, says Jessica Penman, President & CEO at the Truckee Chamber of Commerce. “Last year, TNT Tech Teens was one of my favorite things we did all year. Watching the students explore different aspects of their community was inspiring, and I am excited to do it again this year.

Local high schoolers are invited to dive deep into the technology powering our community and learn the “Behind the Scenes” of how important technology is to the success of Truckee and North Lake Tahoe. Over the program, students will learn hands-on at key locations and explore technologies such as Air Traffic Control towers at the Truckee Tahoe Airport, surgery robots at Tahoe Forest Hospital, and cyber security best practices. In addition to the six organizations that participated last year, students will also learn about technologies used at California High Patrol, North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District and they will have a dedicated class on Cyber Security. The TNT Tech Teens program culminates with a career-building workshop, equipping students with valuable resume and interview skills. Students who complete the entire program will receive a certificate of completion from the Town of Truckee Mayor.

TNT Tech Teens is open to all 9th—12th grade students living in Truckee and North Lake Tahoe. Students interested in participating must apply by Friday, March 7, 2025. The application can be found at https://forms.gle/KXqzgyHMwRxDr7yf9 and on Truckee.com. For any questions regarding the application process, contact Jessica Penman, President and CEO of the Truckee Chamber of Commerce, at jessica@truckee.com .