Truckee North Tahoe Transportation Management Association celebrates member achievements in advancing regional mobility

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Truckee North Tahoe Transportation Management Association (TNTTMA), a public-private partnership dedicated to advancing sustainable transportation solutions to the Tahoe Truckee region, recognized its more than 80 member organizations and their recent impactful projects. Board members submitted nominations, and the full membership voted to select this year’s honorees.

Jim Marino Tahoe Transportation District and Seth Warren Placer County. Provided

“While we connect regularly throughout the year to share updates and keep projects moving forward, this annual event is our opportunity to pause, reflect, and celebrate the progress we’ve made together,” said Sara Van Siclen, Executive Director of TNTTMA. “Much of this work happens behind the scenes — collaboration, coordination, and persistence that often go unseen. Transportation is complex, and meaningful change takes time, especially in our unique region. It’s important to recognize these milestones and big wins along the way.”

The 2025 TNTMA Award Recipients were:

Transit Changemaker Award — Keep Tahoe Blue & the Tahoe Fund

Keep Tahoe Blue’s Gavin Feiger and Sara Van Siclen TNTTMA Provided

Keep Tahoe Blue and the Tahoe Fund were honored for launching the Emerald Bay Shuttle, a pilot program improving access to one of Tahoe’s most iconic destinations. The new service provided convenient, gear-friendly transit between Camp Richardson, Sugar Pine Point State Park, and the South Tahoe “Y” Transit Center. In partnership with local agencies, the effort also removed unsafe roadside parking to protect the environment, enhance safety, and elevate the visitor experience.

Infrastructure Improvement Award — Tahoe Transportation District & Placer County

The Fanny Bridge Community Revitalization Project in Tahoe City earned recognition for its transformative transportation upgrades, intending to improve traffic flow, safety, and multi-modal access through construction of a new bypass bridge over the Truckee River, two roundabouts, and a modern replacement for the historic Fanny Bridge. The project also introduced new trails, sidewalks, and bike facilities, made possible through collaboration among TTD, Placer County, TCPUD, TRPA, and FHWA.

Trailblazing Award — Tahoe City Public Utility District (TCPUD)

TCPUD was celebrated for the North Shore Trail Reconstruction Project, completed in Fall 2024. The $3.2 million investment rebuilt two miles of one of the lake’s busiest multi-use trails, improving safety and accessibility with new pavement, realigned intersections, and updated signage. The project was supported by Placer County and NTCA TOT-TBID Dollars-at-Work funding.

Chip Matcham Award — Dan Wilkins

Dan Wilkins, Sara Van Siclen and Steve Teshara TNTTMA Board Provided

Named for architect and visionary community leader Chip Matcham, whose work helped found the TNTTMA, this award honors long-term dedication to improving regional transportation. This year’s recipient, Dan Wilkins, was recognized for more than 24 years on the TNTTMA Board and nearly three decades with the Town of Truckee. His leadership has shaped Truckee’s infrastructure — from 13 roundabouts to miles of trails, sidewalks, and bike lanes — leaving a lasting impact on the community.

For more information, visit http://www.tnttma.com .