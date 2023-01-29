Truckee officials seek input on possible single-use plastic water bottle ban

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Town of Truckee is considering a ban on the sale of some types of single-use water bottles and is looking for community input.

Keep Truckee Green, the town’s sustainability, solid waste, and resiliency program, will hold a Single-Use Water Bottle Community Workshop from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, at the Community Recreation Center located at 10981 Truckee Way.

Single-use beverage bottles make up a large percentage of waste and litter, creating an environmental threat to our region, said Keep Truckee Green in a news release.