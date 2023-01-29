Truckee officials seek input on possible single-use plastic water bottle ban
TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Town of Truckee is considering a ban on the sale of some types of single-use water bottles and is looking for community input.
Keep Truckee Green, the town’s sustainability, solid waste, and resiliency program, will hold a Single-Use Water Bottle Community Workshop from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, at the Community Recreation Center located at 10981 Truckee Way.
Single-use beverage bottles make up a large percentage of waste and litter, creating an environmental threat to our region, said Keep Truckee Green in a news release.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.