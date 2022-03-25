Truckee Optimist Club announces events and fundraisers

The Truckee Optimist Club is pleased to announce a full line up of events for 2022.

Following two years of COVID related cancellations of most of their events, the Truckee Optimist Club will be very active during their 51st year of supporting the Youth of our community.

2022 EVENTS Saturday, June 4: Catering the BBQ at the Annual Truckee Clean up Day Party Saturday, July 2: 15th Truckee Brew Fest, Truckee Regional Park, from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 23: Truckee Tahoe AirShow and Family Festival, Truckee Tahoe Airport Saturday Nov. 26 to Dec. 22: Truckee Optimist Christmas Tree Lot

“We are committed to supporting our youth through sponsorships, grants, donations and scholarships,” said Angelo Tenorio, President. The club funds dozens of “line” items annually, and also addresses special requests based on merit.

Several years ago, word got back to the club that the Truckee High School marching band needed new drums for their “drum line.” The club funded this special request for all new drums. The club also budgets $1,000 per year towards the Truckee High School band as well as other sports and school activities.

“We also helped complete and partially fund the completion of the Brixey playground at Glenshire Elementary. We have many times funded extra equipment and transportation costs for school teams and individual athletes to attend State and National competitions,” said Tenorio.

When the Recreation and Park Department was in need of donations in a hurry to receive matching funds for the Rec Department pool project, the Optimist Club stepped up to help make the aquatic center a reality.

The club also awards between $25,000 and $30,000 in scholarships (both academic and trade) to graduating Seniors annually.

In the 51 years of existence the Truckee Optimist Club has raised money for and funded well over $2 million in youth awards and projects. The club currently has over 60 members, both men and women.

“With our community growing so quickly, we are looking for new members to help us with our fundraisers and to create more events and ways to raise additional monies to meet the increased demands to support more kids and more programs!” said Tenorio.

The Optimist Club will be holding a New Member Event on Thursday, May 12, at the new Recreation Department, 10981 Truckee Way beginning at 5:30 p.m. The club will provide food and beverage, and will also present a program explaining the purpose and goals of the club and the youth programs we support.

Whether you have been in Truckee all your life, or have just moved here, membership in the Truckee Optimist Club may be a perfect fit for you. For information about the club, go to http://www.truckeeoptimist.com or call/text Anna Grahn Nilsson, membership co-chair at 530-414-0363.

There are no secret handshakes, words to memorize, no fines, just good camaraderie and a common commitment to support the youth of our community.

Source: Truckee Optimist Club