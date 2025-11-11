Truckee Optimist Club enters 5th decade of selling Christmas trees, and supporting Truckee youth

Tree sales will begin the day after Thanksgiving at Crossroads Center.

Provided

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Truckee Optimist Club Christmas Tree Lot will officially open at noon on Friday, November 28 (day after Thanksgiving). Tree Lot hours will be from Noon to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays through Sundays.

“We are in the fifth decade of Selling Christmas Trees as a FUNdraiser to ensure that every Truckee youth has the opportunity to learn how to become a better person, a harder worker, and enjoy an active childhood through accessing of athletics, the arts, and academics,” said Cindy Flores, Club President. “The club also presents scholarships (academic and vocational) annually to graduating seniors.”

“This year’s selection of Christmas Trees will include locally cut Red Firs from 5 feet to 14 feet and Noble and Nordman Firs up to 9 feet harvested and delivered to us from Oregon,” said Dan O’Gorman, Tree Lot Chair. There will also be 22 and 28 inch fresh wreaths for sale.

“Thanks to the late rains, the trees that we are cutting locally this year are really nice and moist. Quality reports are also good from our Oregon growers.”

The Tree lot has become a benchmark for many Truckee locals who brag about their years living in Truckee, and the number of years that they have purchased Christmas Trees from the Truckee Optimist Club. The lot location at Crossroads Center (Corner of Hwy 89 and Deerfield) has been in operation since the building of the shopping center in 1981.

The lot is run by members, friends, and local volunteers who take the time necessary to sell 800 to 850 trees per year. “Operating the lot is very labor intensive,” says O’Gorman,” but it is definitely a FUNdraiser that yields profits that are a big part of our annual budget to support our local youth.”

“On weekends we are assisted by players and coaches/advisors from various sports teams, and band and drama members. The kids are very helpful and it is a lot of fun for us to meet and socialize with many of the students we support,” said Flores. The students also get credit for volunteer hours to go towards graduation requirements.

The tree lot will stay open until December 23 or until the last Tree is sold. If you want a tree but will not arrive prior to the weekend before Christmas, you may wish to place an order for one ahead of time and have it delivered. There is a nominal fee for this service.

For further information about the Christmas Tree lot, go to the club website at http://www.truckeeoptimistclub.com . For special orders, or specific questions call Dan O’Gorman at (530) 448-9875.

The membership of the Truckee Optimist Club consists of a group of proactive people with optimistic mindsets who enjoy the camaraderie of fellow members as well as by receiving much satisfaction from making a difference in our Truckee kids’ lives.

For questions about membership in this beneficial club, call Anna Grahn Nilsson, Membership chair, at (530) 414-0363.