Truckee Optimist Club supports youth teams

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Truckee High School Boys and Girls Basketball teams were presented with checks at the last home games of the season from the Truckee Optimist Club for $1,000 each. Presenters were club members Cindy and Dan Flores, and Dan O’Gorman.

“The Truckee Optimist Club has supported team sports and many other local youth activities for over 50 years,” said O’Gorman.

Truckee High boys basketball. Provided

The Truckee Optimist Club’s 2024 budget includes donations and grants of nearly $100,000 including $30,000 in academic/vocational scholarships; $20,000 for sports, academic, music, arts programs at Truckee High School; $10,000 for programs at the Truckee Elementary and Middle Schools; and $14,000 for community youth activities (i.e. Scouts, Little League, AYSO, Boys and Girls Club, etc).

An additional $30,000 has been budgeted for contingency requests. The club considers special requests that conform with the guidelines and established goals of the Optimist Club having to do with local youth.

“We fund our budget by holding three major fundraisers each year,” said Anna Grahn Nilsson, Optimist Club President. “Many of our teams and youth groups assist us at our fundraisers which is a win/win for us all. Their help is invaluable, and it gives them an opportunity to interact with our club members as well as to earn credit towards their volunteer hours.”

Truckee High girls basketball Provided

This year’s fundraisers will include the Truckee Tahoe AirShow and Family Festival on Saturday, June 22; 17th Annual Truckee BrewFest on Saturday, July 13, at Truckee Regional Park, and the Optimist Club Christmas Tree lot in late November/December.

The Truckee Optimist Club was first chartered in 1971 and currently has a roster of over 60 Women and Men of various walks of life. The Optimist Club Mission: Providing hope and positive vision to bring out the best in youth, our communities, and ourselves.

If this sounds like the type or organization that you would like to be involved with, please contact Anna at (530) 414-0363, or Dan at (530) 448-9875. To learn more about the Truckee Optimist Club, its goals, and purposes go to http://www.truckeeoptimist.com .