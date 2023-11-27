Truckee Optimist tree lot supports local youth

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Truckee Optimist Club’s Christmas Tree lot is open for its 48th season. The location remains at the Truckee Crossroads Center at the corner of Highway 89S and Deerfield Drive in the parking lot adjacent to Village Pizzeria.

“The purchase of a Christmas Tree from the Optimist Club has become an annual tradition for many, with property owners, second home owners, and visitors coming to the lot to purchase their Christmas Tree year after year,” says Anna Grahn Nilsson, Truckee Optimist Club President.

This year the Optimist Club is selling approximately 800 trees. The selection includes Noble, Nordman, and Grand Firs from Oregon and Red Fir (Silver tips) locally cut.

“The Red Firs that the Optimist members cut are looking good,” says Dan O’Gorman, Christmas Tree Chair. A crew of Optimist members and volunteers equipped with trucks, trailers and chains saws cut over 200 Red Firs over a period of 2 days.

For those looking for tall Oregon cut trees, it is recommended to purchase early. The supply of tall trees (9 to 11 feet) is limited this year. However, there are some gorgeous tall Red Firs that were cut locally including a few trees taller than 12 feet.

The Truckee Optimist Club supports local Youth in many ways. The proceeds from their annual

Fundraisers (Christmas Tree lot, Truckee Brew Fest, and the Truckee Tahoe AirShow and Family Festival) support annual funding of nearly $100,000 for youth academic, athletic, arts, social programs, field trips and community projects, and to fund over $30,000 annually for college and vocational scholarships.

The Christmas Tree lot is manned by Optimist Club Members, friends, non-club volunteers and on weekends by dozens of students who are “giving it back” for the financial support they have received. The students also receive credit for hours toward volunteer hour requirements.

“The students work hard and they have a lot of fun doing the work,” says O’Gorman. “They usually work together with their respective teammates and coaches and they are very helpful to us older club members.”

For further information about the Optimist Christmas Tree lot, membership in the Truckee Optimist Club, annual club fundraisers and events, and the many youth programs the club supports, go to http://truckeeoptimist.com or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.comTruckeeOptimistClub , or Call/text Dan O’Gorman at 530 448-9875.