Truckee outdoor dining gets extension

Truckee is offering a one-month extension for downtown businesses to continue to utilize outdoor patio spaces.

Outdoor dining in Truckee has been given the approval to continue through the end of October.

Truckee is offering a one-month extension for downtown businesses, allowing restaurants to continue to use outdoor patio spaces as a means to operate through the end of October, according to Assistant Town Manager Hilary Hobbs.

“We are currently updating guidance for outdoor dining on private property for these businesses,” said Hobbs in an email.

The town implemented outdoor dining measures last year in order to help businesses stay open during the pandemic, which was buoyed by a $400,000 CARES Act Economic and Community Resiliency Grant from Nevada County last year.

