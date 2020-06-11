Truckee PD: Chief Leftwich announces he will retire July 3
The Truckee Police Department has posted on its Facebook page that its chief, Rob Leftwich, will retire effective July 3.
“Chief Rob Leftwich has announced his retirement as of July 3, 2020,” the post states. “He began with the Truckee Police Department in August of 2010 as a sergeant. He moved up through the ranks, and was promoted to Chief of Police in January 2016. He has had an extensive career, not only during his time in Truckee, but also in his twenty-plus years serving multiple California municipal police departments.
“We thank him for his service and wish him a wonderful retirement and all the best.”
The Town of Truckee has now also posted the announcement of the chief’s retirement.
Kim Szczurek , administrative services director, said Thursday a new chief will be selected by the town manager, who hires all department heads for the Town of Truckee.
There will be a recruitment process that will involve extensive advertising and outreach and will most likely take up to about five months until someone is on board, Szczurek said, adding that Capt. Randy Billingsley will be the acting chief in the interim period.
Check back for more on this developing story.
