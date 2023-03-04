Truckee PD sting operation nets arrest of man for sex crimes involving juvenile
TRUCKEE, Calif. — A sting operation Thursday in Truckee netted the arrest of a man suspected of attempting to arrange a meeting with a juvenile for sexual acts, authorities said on Saturday.
Carlos Concha, 43, of Reno, was arrested in the Glenshire area of Truckee by Truckee Police detectives who were working in partnership with the FBI, Northern Nevada’s Regional Human Trafficking and Exploitation Team and the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.
Concha was arrested on numerous sex crimes related to child luring and enticement, including three felonies and two misdemeanors and was booked into Nevada County Sheriff’s Office Truckee Jail.
His bail is set at $250,000.
“Truckee Police Department and its regional partners are committed to the relentless pursuit of online predators who prey on children,” said TPD in a news release. “We encourage all parents to take proactive efforts in monitoring the online activity of their children, and to engage in meaningful conversation about the potential dangers of social media and other online chat platforms.”
