Truckee plane crash survivor discharged from hospital

After numerous surgeries and countless hours of rehab, Truckee plan crash survivor Eric Raptosh was discharged from Santa Clara Valley Medical Center's (SCVMC) Rehabilitation Center today, after an intensive, and miraculous recovery.

While still wheelchair bound, he has made tremendous progress and will be returning home.

On July 17, Raptosh of Truckee was flying out of Truckee Airport with his husband, Peter Jackson, and their pilot, Kenneth Whitall-Scherfee, 60, of Carmichael.

They were headed to take photos of Pyramid Lake in Truckee when their plane crashed near the airport due to an engine failure.

Tragically, the pilot Kenneth and Eric's husband Peter died from their injuries. Raptosh was the sole survivor of the crash, suffering a broken neck, broken ribs, broken leg, as well as extensive brain, and spinal cord damage.

Raptosh was eager to share his journey to encourage others who might be struggling through a physical challenge to keep faith and stay strong.

Raptosh’s friends and family have put together a GoFundMe campaign to attempt to raise funds to help him as he transitions and continues in his recovery:

https://www.gofundme.com/truckee-plane-crash-survivor-eric

Courtesy of Santa Clara Valley Medical Center.