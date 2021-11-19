Truckee Planning Commission approves 3-story office building in Tahoe Donner
A new three-story office development in Tahoe Donner has received the green light from the Truckee Planning Commission.
A 10,467-square-foot proposed project, at 12885 Zurich Place, was approved by the commission during its Tuesday night meeting in a 3-to-2 vote.
The appeal period for the project ends on Monday, Nov. 29.
Dissenting commissioners cited concerns regarding transportation, emergency evacuation, and potential environmental impacts for the MWA, Inc. proposal in the Tahoe Donner area.
“I would just like more information about how this is going to affect transportation in a neighborhood that we’re already always talking about wildfire evacuation and traffic,” said Commissioner Ruth Miller during Tuesday’s session. “Is this going to actually be serving people in the neighborhood, or is this going to be worsening a problem that we’re already concerned about?”
Ultimately, the project was approved by the commission, with Miller and Commissioner Suzie Tarnay opposing the proposed development.
The three-story building is proposed to have 9,818 square feet of office space. No tenants for the building have been announced. The project also includes a bocce ball court, spaces for bicycle parking, and 36 vehicle parking spaces.
Justin Scacco is a staff writer with the Sierra Sun. He can be reached at jscacco@sierrasun.com
